Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 11:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Rallies To New ATH, WTI Crude Oil Eyes Recovery

Gold Rallies To New ATH, WTI Crude Oil Eyes Recovery

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price started a fresh surge above $2,720. Crude oil is recovering and might rise toward the $73.85 resistance zone.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price started a strong increase from the $2,645 zone against the US Dollar.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,735 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • Crude oil is recovering losses and trading above the $70.50 support.
  • There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $70.00 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price formed support near the $2,645 zone. The price remained in a bullish zone and started a fresh increase above $2,680.

The bulls even pushed the price above the $2,720 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it traded to a new all-time high at $2,748. The price is now consolidating gains near the $2,745 zone and the RSI is above 50.

Initial support on the downside is near a major bullish trend line at $2,735 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The next support sits near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,645 swing low to the $2,748 high at $2,725.

The first major support is near the $2,700 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,645 swing low to the $2,748 high.

If there is a downside break below the $2,700 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,670 support. Immediate resistance is near the $2,748 level. The next major resistance is near the $2,750 level.

An upside break above the $2,750 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,765. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,780 level.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price found support near the $68.15 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a recovery wave above $70.00 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The bulls were able to push the price toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $75.61 swing high to the $68.13 swing low. Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $70.00.

The hourly RSI is near the 70 level, but the price is struggling near $71.85. The next resistance is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $75.61 swing high to the $68.13 swing low at $72.75.

A clear move above the $72.75 could send the price toward the $73.85 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $75.60 level. Conversely, the price might start a fresh decline from the $71.85 resistance.

Immediate support sits near the $70.50 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is $68.15. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $66.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $65.00 support zone.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.