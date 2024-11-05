Tue, Nov 05, 2024 @ 04:05 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Starts Recovery Effort: Can It Sustain The Climb?

WTI Crude Oil Starts Recovery Effort: Can It Sustain The Climb?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil price started a recovery wave from the $67.00 zone.
  • It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $70.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD could struggle to recover above the 1.0920 resistance.
  • GBP/USD faces hurdles near the 1.3020 resistance.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price extended losses below $70.00 before the bulls appeared. It tested $67.00 and recently started a recovery wave.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price recovered above the $69.20 and $70.00 resistance levels. There was a move above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $72.9 swing high to the $67.08 low.

Besides, it broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $70.60 on the same chart. The price even attempted a close above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, it faces resistance near the $72.80 level. The next major resistance is near the $74.15 zone. It is close to the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $72.9 swing high to the $67.08 low, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher.

In the stated case, it could even visit the $76.20 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $78.50 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $70.00 zone. A daily close below $70.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $68.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $67.00 in the coming days.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating losses above the 1.0800 zone and faces many hurdles near the 1.0920 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US S&P Global Services PMI for Oct 2024 – Forecast 55.3, versus 55.3 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for Feb 2024 – Forecast 53.8, versus 54.9 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

