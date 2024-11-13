USDCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Nov 13, 2024 @ 05:52 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF rising inside impulse wave (C)
  •  Likely to reach resistance level 0.8900

USDCHF currency pair continues to rise inside the medium-term impulse wave (C), which previously broke the resistance level 0.8730 coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from July.

The active impulse wave (C) belongs to the longer-term upward impulse sequence (2) from the start of September.

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8900 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

