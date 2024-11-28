Thu, Nov 28, 2024 @ 04:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPAUD broke daily down channel
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9600

GBPAUD currency pair today broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the end of October (which encloses the earlier downward ABC correction (2) – which stopped earlier at the support level 1.9275).

The breakout of this down channel should accelerate the active impulse wave (3) – which belongs to the higher order impulse wave 3 from October.

GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9600 (former top of wave B of the previous ABC correction (2)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.