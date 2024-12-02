Mon, Dec 02, 2024 @ 15:52 GMT
Russell 2000: On Sight for a Potential Fresh All-Time High

  • Russell 2000 outperformance against S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued to persist since Q3 2024.
  • The recent monthly Russell 2000 stellar performance of 10.8% in November has been reinforced by the incoming Trump administration’s “America First” policy.
  • Watch the 2,288 key medium-term support on the Russell 2000.

Since our last publication, the price actions of the Russell 2000 comprised of small-cap listed companies in the US rallied as expected and finally retested its current intraday all-time high of 2,458 made three years ago on 5 November 2021 on Monday, 25 November.

The Russell 2000 is the only major US stock index that has not made fresh all-time highs in the past three years versus the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average which have skyrocketed to a series of fresh all-time highs in 2024.

Interestingly, the small-cap Russell 2000 has started to outperform the mega-cap technology-centric S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 since the third quarter of 2024.

In November, Russell 2000 outperformance continued to persist where it recorded a monthly gain of 10.8%, almost double the monthly returns of the S&P 500 (5.7%) and Nasdaq 100 (5.2%). In addition, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also surpassed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 with a monthly gain of 7.5% in November.

Trump’s “American First” policy reinforces Russell 2000 outperformance

Fig 1:  Ratio charts of Russell 2000 & DJIA over Nasdaq 100 as of 29 Nov 2024 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

The incoming Trump administration has vowed to enact generous corporate tax cuts and deregulation policies with the support of a Republican congress, it has created tailwinds for small-cap companies in the US.

In addition, recent trade tariff threats from US President-elect Trump towards China, Canada, Mexico, and the BRICS grouping of emerging economies have also provided a potential defensive impetus for Russell 2000 outperformance over the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 as Russell 200 component stocks derived most of their respective revenue streams (close to 80% on the aggregate) domestically in the US (see Fig 1).

The information technology sector has the largest market capitalization weightage in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 derives around 57% of its revenue from international markets that may be subject to headwinds from a potentially stronger US dollar, triggered by the effects of higher trade tariffs that may be imposed by the Trump administration.

Supported by rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages

Fig 2:  US Russell 2000 CFD Index major and medium-term trends as of 2 Dec 2024 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

In the lens of the technical analysis, the price actions of the US Russell 2000 CFD Index (a proxy of the E-mini Russell 2000 futures) have continued to be supported by upward-sloping 50-day and 200-day moving averages that suggest its medium-term and major uptrend phases remain intact.

Watch the 2,288 tightened key medium-term support and clearance above the 2,450 key intermediate resistance (also the current all-time area) may see the next medium-term resistance zone coming in at 2,625/655 for the US Russell 2000 CFD Index (see Fig 2).

However, failure to hold the 2,288 key support negates the bullish tone to kickstart a potential medium-term (multi-week) corrective decline sequence within its major uptrend phase to expose the next supports at 2,170 and 2,080.

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

