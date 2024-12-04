Wed, Dec 04, 2024 @ 10:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisYen Strengthens on Rate Hike Expectations; Euro Tests Recent Lows

Yen Strengthens on Rate Hike Expectations; Euro Tests Recent Lows

FXOpen
By FXOpen

USD/JPY

Over the past week, the USD/JPY pair dropped by approximately 500 pips. As anticipated, sellers tested the critical 150.00–149.00 range. This level may serve as the starting point for an upward corrective rebound.

The sharp decline in USD/JPY is likely tied to recent comments from the Bank of Japan’s Governor, Kazuo Ueda, hinting at a potential rate hike soon. He noted that “economic data is progressing as planned.” Following Tokyo’s inflation data showing an uptick and increased business investments, experts now predict the BoJ may raise rates by 0.5% at its December meeting.

Technical analysis suggests USD/JPY may begin an upward correction after its sharp fall, as a reversal “doji” candlestick pattern has formed on the daily timeframe.

If the 149.00–148.60 range holds as support, the pair could strengthen towards 151.50–151.00. However, a break below yesterday’s low may resume the downtrend towards 147.00–146.00.

Key upcoming events for USD/JPY in the next trading sessions include:

  • 16:15 (GMT +3): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (US)
  • 17:45 (GMT +3): US Services PMI
  • 18:00 (GMT +3): ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (US)

EUR/USD

The euro remains under pressure. In addition to the threat of US-imposed trade tariffs, concerns over the French government have emerged. A political crisis could result in the government’s resignation, exerting further downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Currently trading near 1.0500, the pair may see an upward correction towards 1.0700–1.0600 if buyers manage to push it above the 1.0600–1.0540 zone. However, another rejection at 1.0540 could lead to fresh lows around 1.0340.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.