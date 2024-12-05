Thu, Dec 05, 2024 @ 06:34 GMT
Gold Stabilizes at $2,650: Eyes on the Next Move

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh increase above the $2,600 support.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,630 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices are struggling to recover above the $70.50 resistance.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating losses near the 1.0520 level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,600 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,620 and $2,640.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price struggled to clear the $2,665 level and corrected some gains. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,536 swing low to the $2,721 high.

The price is now trading above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), but is below the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,665 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,680 level. A clear move above the $2,680 resistance could open the doors for more upsides.

The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,635. The first major support is near the $2,630 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,630.

The main support is now $2,605. A downside break below the $2,605 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,565 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a short-term recovery wave above the 1.0480 level but upsides might be limited above 1.0550.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 213K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

