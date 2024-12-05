Gold Stabilizes at $2,650: Eyes on the Next Move

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh increase above the $2,600 support.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,630 on the 4-hour chart.

Oil prices are struggling to recover above the $70.50 resistance.

EUR/USD is consolidating losses near the 1.0520 level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,600 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,620 and $2,640.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price struggled to clear the $2,665 level and corrected some gains. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,536 swing low to the $2,721 high.

The price is now trading above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), but is below the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,665 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,680 level. A clear move above the $2,680 resistance could open the doors for more upsides.

The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,635. The first major support is near the $2,630 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,630.

The main support is now $2,605. A downside break below the $2,605 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,565 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a short-term recovery wave above the 1.0480 level but upsides might be limited above 1.0550.

Economic Releases to Watch Today