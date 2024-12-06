Is EURUSD Ready for a Bullish Reversal?

EURUSD fights for a bullish reversal above 1.0600

Upward moves may face choppy conditions

EURUSD has started to show some signs of life. The pair seems to have formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern around a two-year low of 1.0330 in the four-hour chart, sparking speculation that a positive turnaround could be around the corner.

The soft upturn in the 20- and 50-period simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the encouraging trend signals. However, for the latest rebound to gain real traction, a sustainable close above the neckline at 1.0590-1.0600 is needed.

That said, the way higher may not be entirely smooth, with new obstacles likely emerging around the 200-period SMA at 1.0655 and then near the tentative resistance line at 1.0700. Even higher, the pair could face another wall somewhere between the 50% Fibonacci of the September-November downleg and the 1.0800 number.

On the flip side, if the pair slides below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0540—where the 20- and 50-period SMAs are converging—immediate support could be found around the 1.0500 level. A failure to hold at this point could open the door to further losses, potentially targeting the 1.0460 area or even the 1.0380-1.0400 zone.

In brief, EURUSD is poised for an upside reversal, with the 1.0600 level acting as a crucial confirmation point. However, a potential bullish trend may not take shape unless the pair breaks decisively above 1.0700.