EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8300

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 0.8225 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave i) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this from the support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – of the pair closes today near the current levels.

Given the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8300.