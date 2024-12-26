BTC/USD Fails to Surpass $100,000: Bitcoin Price Forecasts for 2025

Forbes analysts predict 2025 will be a pivotal year for Bitcoin, solidifying its position as a global financial asset. Their key forecasts include:

→ Regulatory Shifts: A change in SEC policies is expected to foster growth in the cryptocurrency sector, driving the cryptocurrency market capitalisation from approximately $3.3 trillion to $8 trillion.

→ Strategic Reserves: One of the leading G7 or BRICS nations will adopt Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Analysts likely hint at the United States, where Trump is reportedly considering the creation of a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

→ DeFi Expansion: Bitcoin-based DeFi is expected to flourish, supported by second-layer networks like Stacks. This could expand the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi ecosystem to $24 billion.

→ New Crypto Funds: After the successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs, more funds may emerge, including those centered on staking.

→ Corporate Adoption: Major companies like Apple or Google, part of the Magnificent Seven, might add Bitcoin to their reserves as accounting standards improve.

While Forbes analysts refrain from making direct price predictions for 2025, their optimistic perspective suggests BTC/USD is likely to sustain its long-term growth trajectory.

Short-Еerm Сoncerns

In the short term, Bitcoin faces challenges. According to the BTC/USD chart today, the price dropped below $96,000 after failing to stay above the key psychological level of $100,000.

This decline reinforces bearish momentum, as the price has moved into the lower half of the ascending channel formed following Trump’s election victory. Bulls are struggling to regain control and push the price back into the upper half of this channel.

If the trend persists, BTC/USD price could test the lower boundary of the blue channel in 2024, increasing the risk of a bearish breakout.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.