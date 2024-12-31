Tue, Dec 31, 2024 @ 11:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from resistance zone
  •  Likely to fall to support level 1.4400

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone surrounding the major long-term resistance level 1.4400 (which stopped the sharp uptrend at the start of 2020) intersecting with the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.4400 stopped the previous medium-term impulse wave (5).

Given the strength of the support level 1.4400 and the overbought reading on the weekly Stochastic indicator, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.4315.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.