Tue, Dec 31, 2024 @ 11:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Hope for a Positive Start to 2025

WTI Oil Futures Hope for a Positive Start to 2025

XM.com
By XM.com
  • WTI oil futures gain positive momentum above short-term SMAs.
  • Next challenge could occur within the $71.90-$72.50 area.

WTI oil futures are poised for a bullish start to the new year, having cemented the base around the $66.70 level, which successfully halted selling pressure for the fourth time in December. More recently, prices have climbed above both the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), reinforcing the possibility that the recent rebound could gather further momentum.

The rising RSI and MACD endorse the positive scenario, but traders are unlikely to push the price higher unless they see a solid close above the nearby resistance of $71.90-$72.50. This level coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July-September decline and the descending trendline from June. A breakout higher could initially pause near the 50% Fibonacci of $74.10 and then move toward the 200-day SMA and the long-term trendline from September 2023 both seen within the $75.20-$76.40 region. Beyond that, the next key level is October’s high of $77.68.

Should the bears pop up near the $72.00 number, the price may again seek shelter within the $69.00-$70.00 area. If selling interest persists, the spotlight will turn to the critical $66.70-$67.40 region, a break of which could cause an aggressive decline toward the 2024 low of $64.60 and the $64.00 level.

Summing up, WTI oil futures are poised for a new bullish cycle, with the confirmational signal likely coming above $71.90-$72.50.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.