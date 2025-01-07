GBP/USD Recovers as EUR/GBP Starts Consolidation

GBP/USD is attempting a recovery wave above the 1.2500 resistance. EUR/GBP is consolidating and might aim for a fresh increase above 0.8320.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is attempting a fresh increase above 1.2420.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2455 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP is trading in a bearish zone below the 0.8330 pivot level.

There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near 0.8305 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair declined after it failed to clear the 1.2600 resistance. As mentioned in the previous analysis, the British Pound even traded below the 1.2500 support against the US Dollar.

Finally, the pair tested the 1.2350 zone and is currently attempting a fresh increase. The bulls were able to push the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.2450. The pair even climbed above the 1.2500 level.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2455. The pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2607 swing high to the 1.2352 low.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.2545 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2607 swing high to the 1.2352 low. The next major resistance is near 1.2605.

A close above the 1.2605 resistance zone could open the doors for a move toward 1.2650. Any more gains might send GBP/USD toward 1.2750.

On the downside, there is decent support forming at 1.2480. If there is a downside break below 1.2480, the pair could accelerate lower. The first major support is near the 1.2455 level. The next key support is seen near 1.2410, below which the pair could test 1.2350. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2220 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a consolidation phase after it failed to surpass 0.8330. The Euro traded below the 0.8320 and 0.8300 support levels against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair even declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8275 swing low to the 0.8317 high. It is now consolidating losses and trading below the 50-hour simple moving average.

The pair is now facing resistance near the 0.8305 level. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near 0.8305.

The next major resistance could be 0.8320. The main resistance is near the 0.8330 zone. A close above the 0.8330 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8380. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8400 level.

Immediate support sits near 0.8290. The next major support is near 0.8285 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8275 swing low to the 0.8317 high.

A downside break below the 0.8285 support might call for more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8265 support level.

