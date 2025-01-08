USDCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Jan 08, 2025 @ 11:29 GMT
  • USDCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to support level 0.9130

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the support level 0.9020 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from December) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last month.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from December.

Given the persistent daily uptrend and the bullish US dollar sentiment, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9130 (which reversed the earlier upward impulse).

