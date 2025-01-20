SPX Perfectly Reacting Higher From The Blue Box Area

Mon, Jan 20, 2025 @ 17:04 GMT
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of SPX. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the October 2022 low unfolding as an impulse structure. Also showed a higher high sequence with a bullish sequence stamp. Suggested that index should see more upside extension to complete the impulse sequence. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the index & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

SPX 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.09.2025

Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 1.09.2025 update. In which, the short-term cycle from the 8.05.2024 low ended impulse sequence & larger wave ((3)) at $6099.97 high. Down from there, the index made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave (W) ended at $5832.30 low. Wave (X) bounce ended at $6049.75 high. Then wave (Y) managed to reach the blue box area at $5783.66- $5617.43. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

SPX Latest 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.18.2025

This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 1.18.2025 Weekend update. In which the SPX is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $6099.97 high is yet to be seen to confirm the next extension higher in wave 5 towards minimum extension target at $6179.13- $6304.44 area.

