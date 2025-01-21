Gold Strengthens: Bulls Set Sights on Bigger Moves

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh upward move above the $2,675 resistance.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,690 on the 4-hour chart.

Oil prices corrected some gains and traded below $78.80.

EUR/USD was able to recover above the 1.0300 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,620 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,650 and $2,675.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even climbed above $2,688 to move into a positive zone. The price surpassed the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

It traded toward $2,725 before there was a short-term downside correction. The price dipped below the $2,720 and $2,710 levels. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,690 level.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,690 on the same chart. The first key support is near $2,672. The next major support is near the $2,665 level.

The main support is now $2,655. A downside break below the $2,655 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,620 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,725 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,740 level. A clear move above the $2,740 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,750, above which the price could rally toward the $2,765 level.

Looking at Oil, there was a minor rejection near the $80.00 zone and the price corrected below the $78.80 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today