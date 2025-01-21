Tue, Jan 21, 2025 @ 09:05 GMT
Gold Strengthens: Bulls Set Sights on Bigger Moves

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh upward move above the $2,675 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,690 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices corrected some gains and traded below $78.80.
  • EUR/USD was able to recover above the 1.0300 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,620 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,650 and $2,675.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even climbed above $2,688 to move into a positive zone. The price surpassed the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

It traded toward $2,725 before there was a short-term downside correction. The price dipped below the $2,720 and $2,710 levels. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,690 level.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,690 on the same chart. The first key support is near $2,672. The next major support is near the $2,665 level.

The main support is now $2,655. A downside break below the $2,655 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,620 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,725 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,740 level. A clear move above the $2,740 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,750, above which the price could rally toward the $2,765 level.

Looking at Oil, there was a minor rejection near the $80.00 zone and the price corrected below the $78.80 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Claimant Count Change for Dec 2024 – Forecast 10.3K, versus 0.3K previous.
  • UK ILO Unemployment Rate for Nov 2024 (3M) – Forecast 4.3%, versus 4.3% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

