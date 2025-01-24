Japanese Yen Strengthens as Interest Rate Reaches Highest Level Since 2008

The USD/JPY pair declined to 155.13 on Friday, as the yen gained robust support following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) decision to raise its interest rate during the January meeting.

BoJ’s interest rate hike and economic outlook

The BoJ increased the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 0.5% per annum. This marks the highest rate in Japan since the 2008 global financial crisis, with monetary policymakers voting 8 to 1 in favour of the decision.

The central bank views Japan’s economic recovery as moderate and aligned with forecasts, estimating potential GDP growth at 0.5%. Additionally, the BoJ noted encouraging signs from companies, with many planning to offer substantial wage increases during spring negotiations. This development is seen as a positive factor for stabilising inflation, which remains a key focus for the BoJ.

However, the central bank expressed concern about rising import prices caused by the weak yen and increasing rice prices. Despite the interest rate hike, real rates in Japan remain deeply negative; however, conditions seem favourable for a shift into positive territory.

The BoJ is expected to maintain the current interest rate at its March meeting. For now, the central bank has fulfilled its immediate goals, and policymakers will assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the economy.

Technical analysis of USD/JPY

On the H4 chart, USD/JPY experienced a pullback from 156.56 and continues to develop a downward wave targeting 154.20. After reaching this level, there is potential for a corrective growth wave back to 156.56. The MACD indicator supports this scenario, with its signal line below the zero mark and sharply downwards, confirming the bearish momentum.

On the H1 chart, the pair is currently in the middle of a fifth wave of decline, with a target of 154.20. The market is forming a compact consolidation range near 155.55. A downward breakout from this range would likely lead to further declines to 154.20. After reaching this level, a corrective wave to 156.56 (a test from below) is possible. Looking further ahead, the development of a continued downward wave towards 153.20 is also possible. The Stochastic oscillator supports this view, with its signal line below 20 and pointing strongly downwards, reinforcing expectations of further bearish movement.

Conclusion

The Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike has provided substantial support to the yen, with USD/JPY trending lower as the market absorbs the decision. While the BoJ is expected to hold rates steady in the near term, its actions have set the stage for further currency strength. Technically, the pair remains in a downtrend, with immediate targets at 154.20 and 153.20. Investors will closely monitor Japan’s inflation dynamics, wage negotiations, and import price trends for additional cues on the yen’s trajectory.