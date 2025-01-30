Thu, Jan 30, 2025 @ 11:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Slightly Strengthened after the Fed Meeting

Dollar Slightly Strengthened after the Fed Meeting

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday’s Fed meeting proceeded in line with expert forecasts. The base interest rate remained at 4.50%. Jerome Powell, who spoke after the Fed’s decision was announced, did not clarify the future direction of monetary policy. The head of the US regulator, in particular, noted that the Fed would not rush to cut rates and that, in order to change the course of monetary policy, real progress in reducing inflation needed to be seen.

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD currency pair tested key support at 1.2400 yesterday. At the moment, the price is holding above this level, and if positive news for the pound emerges, the pair could rise towards recent highs at 1.2530–1.2500.

If GBP/USD buyers manage to consolidate the price above 1.2570 in the coming trading sessions, the pair may continue to rise towards 1.2660–1.2610. A break below the 1.2400 support level could trigger a renewed decline towards 1.2320–1.2260.

Key events that could influence GBP/USD movements:

  • Today at 12:30 (GMT+2): Bank of England consumer credit data
  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+2): US GDP
  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+2): US initial jobless claims
  • Tomorrow at 16:30 (GMT+2): US core personal consumption expenditure price index

EUR/USD

The EUR/USD currency pair fell below 1.0400 yesterday following the Fed’s rate decision. However, euro buyers managed to push the price back up to 1.0440. Today is another important day for EUR/USD in terms of fundamentals. Analysts predict that the ECB may lower the base interest rate from 3.15% to 2.90%. Comments from Christine Lagarde on the regulator’s future monetary policy will also be significant.

If incoming data is perceived as positive for EUR/USD, the price could once again test key resistance at 1.0540–1.0500. A break below yesterday’s low could trigger a renewed decline towards 1.0300–1.0240.

Key events that could influence EUR/USD pricing:

  • Today at 12:00 (GMT+2): Germany GDP
  • Today at 16:15 (GMT+2): ECB interest rate decision
  • Today at 16:45 (GMT+2): ECB press conference
  • Tomorrow at 16:00 (GMT+2): Germany consumer price index (CPI)

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.