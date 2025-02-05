Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 09:00 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Prices Drop: Can Bulls Defend Key Support?

WTI Crude Oil Prices Drop: Can Bulls Defend Key Support?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a fresh decline below the $76.20 support.
  • It dipped below a declining channel with support at $72.30 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices extended the surge and broke the $2,825 resistance.
  • EUR/USD is attempting to start a fresh increase above the 1.0300 pivot level.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price started a major decline amid Trump’s trade war. There was a steady decline below the $77.50 and $76.20 levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below a declining channel with support at $72.30. There was a close below the $75.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The price even spiked toward the key support at $71.50. If the bulls remain active, the price might recover. On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $73.50 level.

The main hurdle is now near the $75.00 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $77.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $78.80 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $71.50 zone. A daily close below $71.50 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $68.60. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $65.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, there was a steady increase above the $2,835 level and the price is showing signs of more gains.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Jan 2024 – Forecast 51.4, versus 51.4 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Jan 2024 – Forecast 51.2, versus 51.3 previous.
  • US Services PMI for Jan 2024 – Forecast 52.8, versus 52.8 previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for Jan 2024 – Forecast 54.2, versus 54.1 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

