Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 09:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Short Term Pullback to Find Support

Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Short Term Pullback to Find Support

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests that cycle from Jan 13, 2025 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse / diagonal. Up from Jan 13, 2025 low, wave (1) ended at 109,356. Wave (2) pullback unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1), wave ((a)) ended at 100,087 and wave ((b)) ended at 105,424. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 97,750 which completed wave W in higher degree. Wave X ended at 106,447.

The crypto-currency has resumed lower in wave Y. Down from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 99,038 and wave ((b)) ended at 100,473. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 91,555 which completed wave Y of (2) in higher degree. The instrument has turned higher in wave (3) but it needs to break above wave (1) to rule out any double correction. Up from wave (2), wave ((i)) ended at 102,569. Expect pullback in wave ((ii)) to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing against 91,555 for further upside.

BTCUSD 90 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.