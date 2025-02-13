Thu, Feb 13, 2025 @ 19:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Price Drops After Trump’s Call with Putin

Brent Crude Price Drops After Trump’s Call with Putin

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to the XBR/USD chart, the price of Brent crude oil fell by more than 2% in a single day. This decline followed an announcement by US President Trump that he had spoken with Russian President Putin, discussing various global issues, including the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Reuters, this has raised expectations that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could involve lifting sanctions, which have disrupted global oil supply flows.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

On 7 February, we highlighted key support at $74. Since then, the price has risen (as indicated by the arrow) to $77, which has confirmed its role as resistance.

Brent crude price movements outline a descending channel (marked in blue), with:

→ Bullish perspective: The $74 level may still act as support.

→ Bearish perspective: The $75.50–$75.80 zone, where sellers have shown dominance, could challenge bulls attempting to push prices into the upper half of the channel.

Rising US oil inventories, the prospect of increased production under President Trump, and expectations of sanctions on Russia being lifted could all contribute to Brent crude revisiting its 2025 lows.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.