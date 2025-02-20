Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural gas broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 4.400

Natural gas recently broke through the resistance zone at the intersection of the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from November and the resistance levels 3.800 and 4.000 (which have been reversing the price from December).

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves iii, 3, which belong to the medium-term impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the clear multi-month uptrend, Natural gas can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4.400 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).