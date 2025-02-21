Elliott Wave View: Light Crude Oil (CL) 5 Swing Structure Favors Higher

Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 09:20 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Light Crude Oil (CL) suggests the metal ended cycle from 1.16.2025 high. Decline from 1.16.2025 high unfolded as a 5 waves with wave ((i)) ended at 77.87 and wave ((ii)) ended at 79.44. Wave ((iii)) lower ended at 72.38 and wave ((iv)) rally ended at 75.18. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 70.12 which completed wave A in higher degree.

Oil is now looking to correct cycle from 1.16.2025 high in wave B. Internal subdivision of wave B is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave A, wave i ended at 72.07 and pullback in wave ii ended at 70.89. Wave iii higher ended at 73.04 and pullback in wave iv ended at 71.85. Final leg wave v ended at 73.25 which completed wave (i). Due to the 5 swing rally from 2.17.2025, the structure suggests further upside is more likely. Pullback in wave (ii) is in progress to correct cycle from 2.17.2025 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 70.11 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Light Crude Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

