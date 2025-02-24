Mon, Feb 24, 2025 @ 18:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave: Forecasting the Rally from the Equal Legs Area

GOLD (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave: Forecasting the Rally from the Equal Legs Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello traders ! In this technical article, we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GOLD (XAUUSD ) , published in the members area of the website.

As our members know, XAUUSD has been showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from 2579.36. We continue to favor the long side in this commodity. Recently, GOLD pulled back and found buyers at the equal legs area.

GOLD (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 02.21.2025

GOLD remains bullish as long as it holds above the 2863.42 pivot in the first degree. Currently, it is showing three waves down from the peak, reaching the extreme zone at 2919.6–2900.83. We expect buyers to step in at this area, leading to either a continuation toward new highs or at least a three-wave bounce.

90% of traders fail because they don’t understand market patterns. Are you in the top 10%? Test yourself with this advanced Elliott Wave Test

GOLD (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 02.21.2025

GOLD is showing us nice reaction from the equal legs area (2919.6–2900.83) . The commodity completed 3 waves down at the 2917.16 low. As expected, buyers stepped in, pushing prices higher. Now, we’d like to see a break above the February 20th peak to confirm further upside extension. A break above this level would open the door for a potential move toward the 2994.7+ area.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.