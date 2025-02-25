Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100 falling inside sideways price range

Likely to reach support level 20820.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed from the resistance level 22190.00 (the upper border of the sideways price range inside which the index moved from December) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 22190.00 started the active short-term correction ii.

The Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to fall further to the next support level 20820.00 (which has been reversing the price from December).