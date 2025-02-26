WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI crude oil broke support zone Likely to fall to support level 67.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the support zone between the round support level 70.00 (which reversed the price multiple times from the start of February), the support trendline from September and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term correction ii of the intermediate upward impulse sequence (3) from September.

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further to the next support level 67.00 (former monthly low from December).