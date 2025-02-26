Wed, Feb 26, 2025 @ 05:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    WTI crude oil broke support zone

  • Likely to fall to support level 67.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the support zone between the round support level 70.00 (which reversed the price multiple times from the start of February), the support trendline from September and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term correction ii of the intermediate upward impulse sequence (3) from September.

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further to the next support level 67.00 (former monthly low from December).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.