Thu, Feb 27, 2025 @ 12:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold: Extension Below $2,900 to Mark Healthy Correction Ahead of Fresh Push...

Gold: Extension Below $2,900 to Mark Healthy Correction Ahead of Fresh Push Higher

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price dips below important support at $2900 where the price action showed hesitation in past two days, but initial negative signal from double downside rejection and long tails of daily candles, is likely to be offset by fresh drop today.

It seems that investors opted for stronger profit-taking after President Trump signaled that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico could be postponed for another months, with deeper pullback to provide better buying levels.

The notion is supported by growing uncertainty over tariffs and threats of trade war, while geopolitical situation remains fragile that keeps strong safe haven demand.

Close below $2900 to validate fresh bearish signal and expose supports at $2868 (Fibo 23.6% of $2582/$2959 upleg) and $2845 (30DMA) with dips expected to find ground at $2813/10 zone (Fibo 38.2% / lower 20-d Bollinger band) to mark healthy correction and keep larger bulls in play.

Res: 2900; 2919; 2942; 2956.
Sup: 2868; 2845; 2810; 2769.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.