Elliott Wave View Dollar Index (DXY) Nesting Impulsively Lower

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the decline from 1.13.2025 peak is taking the form of an impulse with extension (nesting). Down from there, wave 1 ended at 106.97 and rally in wave 2 ended at 109.88. The ETF extended lower in wave 3 which is unfolding in 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 106.12 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Rally in wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 106.79 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 106.16. Rally in wave (c) ended at 107.65 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree.

The ETF extended lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 105.87 and wave (ii) rally ended at 106.38. The ETF extended lower in wave (iii). Expect wave (iv) rally to fail for further downside to complete wave (v) of ((iii)). Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((i)). This area comes at 101.59 – 103.9 where wave (v) of ((iii)) should end. Near term, as far as pivot at 107.65 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

Dollar Index (DXY) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

DXY Video