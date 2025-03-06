Thu, Mar 06, 2025 @ 09:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View Dollar Index (DXY) Nesting Impulsively Lower

Elliott Wave View Dollar Index (DXY) Nesting Impulsively Lower

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the decline from 1.13.2025 peak is taking the form of an impulse with extension (nesting). Down from there, wave 1 ended at 106.97 and rally in wave 2 ended at 109.88. The ETF extended lower in wave 3 which is unfolding in 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 106.12 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Rally in wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 106.79 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 106.16. Rally in wave (c) ended at 107.65 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree.

The ETF extended lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 105.87 and wave (ii) rally ended at 106.38. The ETF extended lower in wave (iii). Expect wave (iv) rally to fail for further downside to complete wave (v) of ((iii)). Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((i)). This area comes at 101.59 – 103.9 where wave (v) of ((iii)) should end. Near term, as far as pivot at 107.65 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

Dollar Index (DXY) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

DXY Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.