Mon, Mar 10, 2025 @ 21:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold in Neutral Mode, Awaiting Next Signal

Gold in Neutral Mode, Awaiting Next Signal

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold faces low volatility around 20-day SMA.
  • Short-term bias looks neutral-to-bearish.

Gold maintained a muted tone around the 2,900 mark as the new week kicked off, disregarding concerns about a potential US economic slowdown. The precious metal continues to hover around its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) for the fourth-consecutive trading day, awaiting a fresh directional catalyst.

Upside momentum quickly faded after a rebound attempt at the start of the month, reinforcing fears that the decline from the all-time high of 2,954 has yet to bottom out.

With the RSI trending downwards and the stochastic oscillator on the verge of a negative crossover, optimism for a bullish continuation is dimming. If the price closes below its 20-day SMA and the 2,900 round-level, attention will shift back to the 2,855 support area. A breach of this floor could pave the way for further downside toward the 50-day SMA, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-February rally at 2,810. A firm drop below the October 2024 high of 2,790 could accelerate losses toward the critical support zone at 2,720.

On the flip side, if gold manages to cross above the nearby resistance of 2,920, bullish forces could initially pause near the top of 2,954 before aiming for a fresh all-time high near 2,980. Beyond that, the rally might extend toward the key trendline region of 3,025-3,050.

In summary, gold currently maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance. A decisive break above or below the 20-day SMA will likely set the stage for the next significant market move.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.