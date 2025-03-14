Gold Price Nears $3,000 for the First Time in History

As shown in the XAU/USD chart today, gold is at a record high, just $5 away from the key psychological level of $3,000. Moreover, on the futures market, COMEX data indicates that gold futures have already surpassed this barrier.

Bullish sentiment is driven by:

→ Low US inflation data (released on Wednesday), which boosted gold prices due to growing expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve policy.

→ Uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs, escalating global trade tensions. According to the latest reports, the US president has warned of a 200% tariff on European wine and other alcoholic beverages after the EU imposed a 50% tariff on American whiskey.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

In our previous post on 6 March, we identified an upward channel (marked in blue) and suggested that its lower boundary would act as support, providing bulls with an opportunity to push towards the $3,000 level.

As indicated by the arrow, this scenario played out:

→ 10–11 March: The price rebounded from the lower blue boundary.

→ The price then broke through $2,930.

The large bullish candle formed on 13 March signals strong buyer dominance, suggesting that:

→ $2,930 and $2,950, which previously acted as resistance, could now provide support for bulls.

→ This month, gold may exceed the $3,000 mark for the first time, reaching the upper boundary of the long-term channel (marked in yellow).

