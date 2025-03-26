Wed, Mar 26, 2025 @ 18:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI: Crude Oil Rises Further on Supply Concerns, Key Barriers Come Under...

WTI: Crude Oil Rises Further on Supply Concerns, Key Barriers Come Under Pressure

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price continues to trend higher for the sixth consecutive day and hit the highest in three weeks on Wednesday.

Stronger than expected drop in US crude stocks last week (API report) contributed to the latest acceleration higher, as oil remains supported by growing concerns about potential supply shortage, following a threat from the US of imposing sanctions to those buying oil from Venezuela, with China being top buyer of Venezuelan oil.

The recent new round of US sanctions on Iran’s oil sales, further complicated the situation, as China is also the biggest buyer of crude oil from Iran.

Decision of OPEC+ to further rise output from May and positive signals from peace talks between Russia, US and Ukraine, would partially offset bullish signals and likely limit current rally.

Bulls pressure psychological $70 resistance and eye also significant barriers at $70.70 zone (Fibo 38.2% of $79.35/$65.22 downtrend / 100DMA), where stronger headwinds could be expected, as daily studies are overbought, and indicators are currently providing mixed signals.

Fundamentals are expected to remain the strongest driver of oil prices, with focus on US tariffs and sanctions, which are likely to play a key role.

Violation of $70.00/70 zone to generate stronger bullish signal and open way for further rise of oil prices, while failure here would be an initial negative signal, which would need verification on drop below $68.55/00 zone (broken Fibo level / converged 10/20DMA’s.

Res: 70.00; 70.70; 71.00; 71.34.
Sup: 69.05; 68.55; 68.00; 67.79.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.