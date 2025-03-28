Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 34.80

Silver recently broke the resistance area between the key resistance level 34.20 (top of the previous impulse wave i) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (C).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 34.80 (former multi-month high from October) – from where the downward correction is likely.