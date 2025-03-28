Pound Stands Strong Amid Global Trade Tensions

The GBP/USD pair is consolidating around 1.2941 this Friday as the British pound continues to outperform its peers. Unlike other major currencies, the pound has remained relatively insulated from escalating global trade tensions, giving it a distinct advantage.

Why the pound is outperforming

The UK’s distance from ongoing trade wars has shielded sterling from the worst volatility triggered by US tariff policies. While other economies brace for the impact of trade restrictions, the UK, at least in theory, faces fewer immediate risks from President Trump’s protectionist measures.

Adding to sterling’s resilience is the fiscal plan of UK Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves, which outlines spending reductions totalling 14 billion GBP. This move could significantly boost the economy’s fiscal potential, creating a 10 billion GBP reserve for future spending needs. As a result, the government may reduce bond issuance, easing pressure on public finances.

Mid-week, the pound dipped slightly following the release of UK inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% month-on-month in February, rebounding from a -0.1% decline in January. On an annual basis, inflation eased to 2.8% (down from 3.0%), likely due to seasonal energy demand during the colder months. However, the market reaction was short-lived, suggesting sustained confidence in the pound’s strength.

Technical analysis of GBP/USD

H4 Chart: The pair is consolidating near 1.2934, with a potential upward extension towards 1.2998. A subsequent downward wave towards 1.2784 remains possible, supported by the MACD indicator, where the signal line remains below zero but is trending upward.

H1 Chart: After hitting a local high at 1.2970, a pullback towards 1.2934 (testing support from above) is likely. A rebound towards 1.2998 could follow before a potential decline to 1.2888. The Stochastic oscillator supports this outlook, with its signal line below 50 and pointing downward towards 20.

Conclusion

While short-term fluctuations persist, the pound’s resilience, supported by favourable fiscal policies and its detachment from global trade conflicts, positions it as a standout performer. Traders should monitor key technical levels for potential breakouts or reversals in the coming sessions.