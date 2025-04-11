Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold broke key resistance level 3150.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 3200.00

Gold today broke above the key resistance level 3150.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave I at the start of April, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 3150.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from last November.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3200.00, which is the forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).