EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

EURUSD reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1510

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the key support level 1.1300 (which also reversed the price at the start of April) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the earlier short-term ABC correction iv from the middle of April.

Given the clear multi-month uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.1510, which stopped the earlier impulse wave iii.