Fri, Apr 25, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURUSD reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1510

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the key support level 1.1300 (which also reversed the price at the start of April) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the earlier short-term ABC correction iv from the middle of April.

Given the clear multi-month uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.1510, which stopped the earlier impulse wave iii.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.