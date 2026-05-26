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S&P 500 Wave Analysis

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By FxPro

S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

  • S&P 500 index broke resistance level 7525.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 7700.00

S&P 500 index opened today with the upward gap which broke above the earlier resistance level 7525.00 – which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3.

The breakout of the resistance level 7525.00 should accelerate the active impulse wave 5 of the sharp impulse wave (C) from March.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 7700.00.

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