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Dow Jones Index Wave Analysis

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Dow Jones index: ⬆️ Buy

– Dow Jones reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 53500.00

Dow Jones index recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 52250.00 (former strong resistance from June), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June and 20-day moving average.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active minor impulse wave iii of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from March.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 53500.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i).

Dow Jones index Wave Analysis – 10 July 2026


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