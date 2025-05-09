Fri, May 09, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
Nikkei 225 index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Nikkei 225 index: ⬆️ Buy

  •  Nikkei 225 index broke the resistance zone
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 38275,00

Nikkei 225 index recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 37255.00, resistance trendline from January and the 61,8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave c of the intermediate ABC correction 4 from the start of April.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 38275,00 (former monthly high from March and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave c).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

