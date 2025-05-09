Nikkei 225 index Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 index: ⬆️ Buy

Nikkei 225 index broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 38275,00

Nikkei 225 index recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 37255.00, resistance trendline from January and the 61,8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave c of the intermediate ABC correction 4 from the start of April.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 38275,00 (former monthly high from March and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave c).