NZDJPY Wave Analysis

NZDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

NZDJPY reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 84.00

NZDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 87.30 (which has been reversing the price from February, as can be seen below), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from the resistance zone stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (A).

Given the overriding daily downtrend, NZDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 84.00 (low of the previous minor correction B).