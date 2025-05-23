Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 05:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDJPY Wave Analysis

NZDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

NZDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

  • NZDJPY reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 84.00

NZDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 87.30 (which has been reversing the price from February, as can be seen below), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from the resistance zone stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (A).

Given the overriding daily downtrend, NZDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 84.00 (low of the previous minor correction B).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.