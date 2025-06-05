Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy
- Platinum reversed from support zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1100.00
Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1050.00 (former multi-month high from October) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.
The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse wave iii of intermediate impulse wave 3 from April.
Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1100.00, the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 1140.00.