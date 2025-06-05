Thu, Jun 05, 2025 @ 03:45 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Platinum reversed from support zone
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 1100.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1050.00 (former multi-month high from October) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse wave iii of intermediate impulse wave 3 from April.

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1100.00, the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 1140.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

