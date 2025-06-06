Elliott Wave Update: Silver (XAGUSD) Breaks Out – What’s the Paths Forward?

Silver has experienced a significant breakout, decisively surpassing its previous high from October 2024. This signals the start of the next upward leg in its price trajectory. From the last notable low on April 7, 2025, the rally has been unfolding as an impulsive wave with an extended structure, often referred to as a “nest.” Beginning from the April 7, 2025 low, wave (1) reached its peak at 33.684. It was then followed by a corrective pullback in wave (2), which concluded at 31.635. From this point, silver resumed its upward momentum in wave (3). The metal displays an internal subdivision characteristic of another impulsive wave.

Breaking down the progression from wave (2) low, the initial wave 1 advanced to 33.69. A subsequent dip in wave 2 found support at 32.58, as illustrated in the accompanying 1-hour chart. The metal then continued its ascent, nesting higher once again. From the wave 2 low, the sub-wave ((i)) peaked at 33.56. A pullback in wave ((ii)) then followed which bottomed out at 32.67. Silver then resumed its upward trend in wave ((iii)). Wave (i) of ((iii)) concluded at 33.49 and wave (ii) of ((iii)) ended at 32.75.

Looking ahead, silver is expected to achieve two additional highs to complete wave (iii) before encountering a corrective pullback in wave (iv). Afterwards, the upward trajectory should resume. In the near term, as long as the pivotal low at 32.58 remains intact, any dips are likely to attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, setting the stage for further upside potential. This technical analysis suggests a bullish outlook for silver, with the current structure supporting continued gains in the near future.

Silver (XAGUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

XAGUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video