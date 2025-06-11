Wed, Jun 11, 2025 @ 11:01 GMT
USD/CAD Holds Near 2025 Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

When we last analysed the USD/CAD chart on 4 June, we identified a descending channel that remains relevant.

On 5 June, the pair reached a new low for 2025, and it is possible that bears will attempt to extend this move further over the course of the month.

Why is USD/CAD declining?

The Canadian dollar appears to be strengthening amid speculation that a trade agreement between the US and Canada could be finalised soon — possibly on 15 June, when the G7 summit is due to be held in Canada.

Media reports highlight several indicators supporting this view:

→ Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada will meet its NATO spending target of 2% of GDP.

→ Canada refrained from retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminium.

→ The US ambassador to Canada confirmed that “secret” negotiations are ongoing.

Technical Analysis of the USD/CAD Chart

Note that the R-line, which divides the lower half of the descending channel into two equal parts, acted as resistance — price reversed downward from this line and accelerated lower (as indicated by the arrow). This reinforces the view that bears currently dominate the USD/CAD market.

For now, the 1.3650 level appears to be a support zone for bulls, but its strength may be tested today as markets react to US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is scheduled for release today at 15:30 GMT+3. Be prepared for potential spikes in volatility.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

