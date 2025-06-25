Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

Platinum reversed from the support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1350.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the support area between the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from May (acting as the support after it was broken) and the support level 1250.00.

The upward reversal from this support area continues the active minor impulse wave 5 from the end of May.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1350.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave i).