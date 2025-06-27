USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

USDCAD reversed from the resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.3545

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.3770 (former support from the start of May), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last October.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the resistance trendline from the start of February.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3545, which reversed the price in the middle of June.