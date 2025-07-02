EUR/USD Extends Rally for Ninth Consecutive Day as Dollar Remains Weak

The EUR/USD pair soared to 1.1801 on Wednesday, marking its ninth consecutive day of gains. The US dollar remains under heavy pressure due to expectations of a dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy and growing concerns over President Donald Trump’s fiscal strategy.

Fed maintains cautious stance while fiscal worries mount

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will maintain a wait-and-see approach, but he did not rule out a potential rate cut at the next meeting. Powell emphasised that future decisions would depend on economic data, adding that the Fed could have already cut rates were it not for inflationary pressures from Trump’s tariffs.

Meanwhile, the US Senate narrowly approved a massive tax and budget package expected to increase the national debt by 3.3 trillion USD. The bill now returns to the House of Representatives for final approval, fuelling further concerns over the US fiscal outlook.

Key data ahead to guide the market

Investors are now awaiting crucial US employment data:

Wednesday: ADP report on private sector employment

Thursday: June labour market statistics

These releases could provide further clarity on the Fed’s next policy steps.

Technical analysis of EUR/USD

On the H4 chart, EUR/USD has completed a growth wave to 1.1777, with a consolidation range forming around this level. Today, an upward expansion is expected to 1.1848, followed by a decline to 1.1750, marking the range boundaries. An upward breakout could extend the range to 1.1885, while a downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.1430. The MACD indicator confirms this outlook, with its signal line above zero and exiting the histogram zone, suggesting an approaching correction as it nears the zero line.

On the H1 chart, EUR/USD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1777. Today, an expansion upwards to 1.1848 is likely. However, it is essential to note that the growth potential is nearly exhausted, and the market may soon begin a downward trend towards 1.1660, with the potential to extend to 1.1616. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this scenario, with its signal line below 80 and pointing sharply downward towards 20, indicating the building of bearish momentum.

Conclusion

The EUR/USD maintains its strong rally amid dovish Fed expectations and US fiscal concerns, with resistance levels at 1.1848 and 1.1885. Support lies at 1.1750, 1.1660, and 1.1616. Upcoming employment data will be crucial in determining whether the pair sustains its upward trend or reverses into a corrective phase.