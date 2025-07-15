Tue, Jul 15, 2025 @ 05:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

  • Silver reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 37.00

Silver recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying at the intersection of the resistance level 39.00, upper weekly Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from 2023.

The downward reversal from resistance zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the nearby resistance zone and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Silver can be expected to fall to the next support level 37.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.