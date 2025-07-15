Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

Silver reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 37.00

Silver recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying at the intersection of the resistance level 39.00, upper weekly Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from 2023.

The downward reversal from resistance zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the nearby resistance zone and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Silver can be expected to fall to the next support level 37.00.