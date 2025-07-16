EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

EURUSD broke daily up channel

Likely to fall to support level 1.1470

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support area located at the intersection of the support trendline of the daily up channel from May and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active short-term ABC correction 4.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment coupled with significant euro pessimism seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.1470 (low of former wave iv).