NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

NZDUSD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6100

NZDUSD recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 0.5920 (which stopped wave 4in the middle of June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active intermediate correction (2).

Given the clear daily uptrend, NZDUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6100, target price for the completion of the active correction (2) (which has been reversing the price from June).