Thu, Jul 24, 2025 @ 05:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • NZDUSD reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6100

NZDUSD recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 0.5920 (which stopped wave 4in the middle of June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active intermediate correction (2).

Given the clear daily uptrend, NZDUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6100, target price for the completion of the active correction (2) (which has been reversing the price from June).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.