Fri, Jul 25, 2025 @ 02:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURCAD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURCAD reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6100

EURCAD currency pair earlier reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 1.5950 (former monthly high from April), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active minor impulse wave iii – which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the end of 2024.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.6100 (which stopped the previous impulse wave i in June).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.