Gold and Oil Prices Ease – Market Awaits Fresh Catalysts

Gold price started a fresh decline below $3,380. WTI crude oil is also down and remains at risk of more losses below $64.60.

Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price climbed higher toward the $3,430 zone before there was a sharp decline against the US Dollar.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $3,350 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

WTI crude oil price continued to decline below the $66.00 support zone.

It traded below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $65.60 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen, the price climbed above the $3,380 resistance. The price even spiked above $3,400 before the bears appeared.

A high was formed near $3,432 before there was a fresh decline. There was a move below the $3,380 support level. The bears even pushed the price below the $3,350 support and the 50-hour simple moving average.

It tested the $3,325 zone. A low was formed near $3,325 and the price is now showing bearish signs. There was a minor recovery wave towards the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,433 swing high to the $3,325 low.

However, the bears are active below $3,342. Immediate resistance is near $3,350. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,350.

The next major resistance is near the $3,380 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,433 swing high to the $3,325 low. The main resistance could be $3,410, above which the price could test $3,432. The next major resistance is $3,450.

An upside break above $3,450 could send the gold price towards $3,465. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $3,480 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the $3,325 level. The first major support is near the $3,310 level. If there is a downside break below it, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop towards the $3,265 support.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI crude oil at FXOpen, the price struggled to continue higher above $67.50. The price formed a short-term top and started a fresh decline below $66.00.

There was a steady decline below the $65.80 pivot level. The bears even pushed the price below $65.00 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The price traded below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $65.60.

Finally, the price tested the $64.75 zone. The recent swing low was formed near $64.73, and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $65.60 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $66.42 swing high to the $64.73 low.

The main resistance is $65.80. A clear move above it could send the price towards $66.40. The next key resistance is near $67.50. If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $70.00. Any more gains might send the price towards the $72.00 level.

Immediate support is near the $64.60 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $63.20. If there is a downside break, the price might decline towards $60.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $55.00 support zone.

